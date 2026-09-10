Haryana: Man booked for raping Malaysian national under pretext of marriage

23:28

A Malaysian woman has accused a man of raping her under the pretext of marriage at a resort in Haryana's Nuh, police said on Thursday.



The victim is six months pregnant, they said.



According to the police, the woman was in a live-in relationship with the accused in Gurugram for a considerable period. The accused allegedly took her to a resort between August 31 and September 3.



Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added.



"An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken as per law after verifying the facts," Mohammadpur Ahir SHO Sachin Kumar said. -- PTI