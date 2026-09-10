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FDA suspends licences of 10 establishments for food safety, hygiene breach

Thu, 10 September 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said it suspended licences of 10 establishments for alleged violation of food safety and hygiene norms.

An FDA statement said action was taken on six establishments in Mumbai, one in the Konkan division, two in the Pune division and one in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

The FDA also said its Thane officials conducted a surprise inspection of 11 establishments manufacturing or selling farsan, wafers, chivda, namkeen and other food products in Khadi Gaon area of Shil-Diva Road on September 9.

A total of 28,955 kg and 56 litres of food products, raw materials and edible oil valued at Rs 20,48,801.50 were seized on suspicion of adulteration and substandard quality, besides being produced in unhygienic and unsafe conditions, it informed.

"The seized material included potato wafers, farali chivda, spicy wafers, black pepper wafers, mixed farsan, sev, bhakarwadi, diet chivda, snack sticks, banana chips, maida, besan, pea flour, palmolein oil and used cooking oil. The 11 establishments were also issued orders for suspension of their licences or registrations and directed to stop operations," the FDA said.

During inspections in Mumbai, officials found several violations, including inadequate pest-control measures, poor ventilation, improper waste disposal, open food-preparation areas, cross-contamination risks and lack of proper storage facilities. -- PTI

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