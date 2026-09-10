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Explosions heard across Iran's coastal regions and near Saudi military base

Thu, 10 September 2026
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08:16
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Multiple explosions were heard across Iranian coastal regions, including Qeshm Island as well as Sirik and Minab counties. 

According to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the sounds of several explosions were reported along the coastal areas of Sirik and Minab County.

Addressing the incidents, the Hormozgan Governorate stated that the origin of the sounds heard in Qeshm was determined to be coming from the sea.

Concurrently, IRIB, citing Arab media, reported that several explosions shook King Fahd Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the IRNA agency reported that blast sounds were also heard in the Saudi city of Taif.

Citing Saudi media, IRNA added that at least two strong explosions were heard in the area. -- ANI

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