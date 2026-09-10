Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Entire Mumbai is filled with filth, says HC

Thu, 10 September 2026
Share:
18:57
File image
File image
The Bombay high court on Thursday came down heavily on the Mumbai civic body over the garbage piling up on city roads, saying that the "whole city is full of filth" and warning that it would take action against ward officers if the situation did not improve.

Hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue of pollution in the vicinity of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale took the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to task, observing that "entire municipal machinery is inactive".

It also advised the civic body to use social media influencers to spread the message of cleanliness, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime ago.

"Everywhere there is only filth. We will take action against the BMC officers. Seems like the machinery is not working. You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city," the bench said.

While the municipal commissioner and senior officials had initiated some steps, the situation on the ground did not reflect much improvement and ward officers were apparently not working, the court said.

It also suggested the Maharashtra government to consider imposing heavy fines and launching criminal prosecution against those who litter or throw garbage on public roads. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Entire Mumbai is filled with filth, says HC
LIVE! Entire Mumbai is filled with filth, says HC

Women's Asia Cup semis: India vs Bangladesh: Can Bangladesh produce an upset?
Women's Asia Cup semis: India vs Bangladesh: Can Bangladesh produce an upset?

'No BRICS invite': B'desh PM unlikely to visit India this week
'No BRICS invite': B'desh PM unlikely to visit India this week

Bangladesh has confirmed that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in India, clarifying that the invitation was extended to him as the BIMSTEC Chair, not as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. The nation is...

35,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi for BRICS meet
35,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi for BRICS meet

Delhi Police has implemented a comprehensive multi-layered security system for the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, deploying 15,000 personnel, 200 paramilitary companies, and over 500 CCTV cameras. The arrangements aim to ensure...

Click here for BRICS summit schedule!
Click here for BRICS summit schedule!

India is hosting the BRICS summit, leveraging the platform to address global trade tensions and champion the developmental priorities of the Global South, including food, energy, and supply chain security. The summit, attended by leaders...