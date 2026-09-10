Entire Mumbai is filled with filth, says HC

18:57

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The Bombay high court on Thursday came down heavily on the Mumbai civic body over the garbage piling up on city roads, saying that the "whole city is full of filth" and warning that it would take action against ward officers if the situation did not improve.



Hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue of pollution in the vicinity of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale took the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to task, observing that "entire municipal machinery is inactive".



It also advised the civic body to use social media influencers to spread the message of cleanliness, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime ago.



"Everywhere there is only filth. We will take action against the BMC officers. Seems like the machinery is not working. You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city," the bench said.



While the municipal commissioner and senior officials had initiated some steps, the situation on the ground did not reflect much improvement and ward officers were apparently not working, the court said.



It also suggested the Maharashtra government to consider imposing heavy fines and launching criminal prosecution against those who litter or throw garbage on public roads. -- PTI