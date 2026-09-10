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Drugs worth Rs 14 cr seized in Mizoram, 5 Myanmar nationals among 6 held

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Six people, including five from Myanmar, were arrested after drugs worth over Rs 14 crore were seized from their possession during anti-narcotics operations in three districts of Mizoram, police said on Thursday.

During the operations, the police also seized 3.36 tonnes of dry areca nuts, suspected to have been smuggled from the neighbouring country.

The seizures were made between Monday and Wednesday in Champhai, Saitual and Kolasib districts, a police statement said.

The police on Wednesday seized 994 grams of banned methamphetamine worth around Rs 79.52 lakh from a passenger of a cab during checking at Khankawn checkpost in Champhai district, it said.

Methamphetamine is a potent synthetic psychostimulant with a high potential for abuse and dependence. Its illicit consumption can cause serious physical and psychological consequences.

The passenger, identified as Hrang Thawm Hnim (39), a Myanmar national, was arrested for allegedly possessing the contraband, the police statement said.

In a separate operation at the same checkpost on the same day, 141 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 28.20 lakh, was seized from two persons travelling from Zokhawthar towards Aizawl, it said. -- PTI

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