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'Don't worry about me': Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery

Thu, 10 September 2026
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American singer Billy Joel/Courtesy Instagram/ANI Photo
American singer Billy Joel/Courtesy Instagram/ANI Photo
American singer Billy Joel revealed undergoing brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that he was diagnosed with in 2025, as per Variety.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Billy Joel channel on Wednesday, the singer spoke about the surgery he agreed to after noticing "my balance was not good."

Back in May 2025, the 77-year-old musician revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. 

He also cancelled multiple concerts, stating that he had been told to not perform until he recovered.

The singer shared that his neurologist said that since it was possible it could continue to get worse and recommended to have a shunt implanted in his brain.

"I don't want to lose my marbles. It's hard to tell what's your age and what's a condition. So they implanted a shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, and my ability to function was better. I realised that because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show. I'm ok. I want people to know: don't worry about me. I'm still here," he said. -- ANI

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