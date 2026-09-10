Delhi heats up; rain likely on BRICS Summit days

21:13





The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday and generally cloudy conditions with moderate rain on Saturday. Light rain is likely again on Sunday.



"Tomorrow, the westerly winds are likely to turn easterly. The low-pressure area, currently over southern Odisha, is expected to move towards central Madhya Pradesh, bringing rainfall activity over the region," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.



"Light rain is expected in Delhi from the evening hours on September 11, while light to moderate rainfall, with isolated moderate spells, is likely on September 12 and 13. This could be one of the last spells of the monsoon over Delhi this year," he said.



Palawat said the southwest monsoon could begin withdrawing from Delhi after September 21.



On Thursday, Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature stood at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature at Palam was 34.9 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal, while Lodi Road recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal. Ridge recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above normal, and Aya Nagar 36 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal. -- PTI

Delhi, gearing up for the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, is likely to witness rain on both these days, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rainfall in parts of the city, even as temperatures remained above normal on Thursday.India is scheduled to host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.