Chinese President Xi to visit India for BRICS summit

15:54

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India to attend the BRICS summit, official media reported on Thursday.



The visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.



President Xi will visit India to attend the BRICS summit, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.



This will be Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years.



Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.



He had earlier visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders in office.



He later visited India in 2016 to take part in the BRICS summit in Goa. -- PTI