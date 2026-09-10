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BRS files breach of privilege notice against Telangana CM Reddy

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/Image courtesy @revanth_anumula/X
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/Image courtesy @revanth_anumula/X
The BRS on Thursday said it had submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly making false allegations against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS MLAs G Mahipal Reddy and B Laxma Reddy handed over the notice, addressed to the Speaker, to assembly secretary R Tirupati, a press release said.

The CM, during his speech in the assembly on September 9, cited a social media post which claimed that a purification programme was conducted near Rao's (KCR) farmhouse, where Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest on the orders of the BRS president.

The BRS alleged that the Congress IT Cell was behind the fake social media account.

The BRS urged the Speaker to take appropriate action against Revanth Reddy for allegedly displaying fake documents and making misleading statements.

BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar submitted a complaint to the cybercrime police seeking registration of an FIR against the operator of the social media account for allegedly spreading false and inflammatory content and defaming KCR. -- PTI

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