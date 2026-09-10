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BRICS Summit: B'desh PM Rahman unlikely to visit India

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman/ANI Photo
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman/ANI Photo
Bangladesh on Thursday ruled out the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India this week, saying he was not invited to the BRICS Summit and the invitation was instead extended to the BIMSTEC Chair.

As the current chair of BRICS, India will host the 18th Summit of the the influential grouping on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

Speaking to reporters, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir claimed that the Bangladesh premier was not properly invited to the BRICS Summit. He added that the invitation was extended to Rahman not as a prime minister but as the chairman of the seven-nation South and East Asian BIMSTEC.

"How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our prime minister was invited?" Kobir posed a volley of questions when asked whether Rahman would join the summit.

India has extended an invitation to Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit as the chairman of BIMSTEC, while a separate bilateral invitation had been in place since February.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. -- PTI

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