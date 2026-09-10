Assault on docs: Chargesheet filed against Sena corporator

15:34

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a chargesheet against Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four others accused of assaulting doctors at a civic hospital, an incident that had triggered a massive uproar.



The chargesheet, which also names co-accused Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam, Akshay Karande and Sadhana Karande, was submitted to the Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Wednesday, said officials.



On July 6, Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, and the other accused gathered at Shastri Nagar Hospital and allegedly assaulted the doctors after an argument over the purported delay in the treatment of a woman patient.



The chargesheet includes statements and evidence from key witnesses, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and the CCTV network contractors, said an official.



Mhatre initially secured bail from the Kalyan court, prompting severe backlash from the public and the Indian Medical Association, which called for a Maharashtra-wide strike. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Bombay High Court revoked his bail, describing the assault as an "attack" on the medical system.



The HC directed Mhatre to surrender within 24 hours. He was subsequently sent to Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan, where he spent 20 days.



On August 7, the high court granted him bail under stringent conditions. In accordance with the court order, Mhatre and the three male co-accused moved to a resort in Anjuna in neighbouring Goa, where he has remained externed since August 8.



The HC has directed that Mhatre and the co-accused will only be permitted to re-enter Maharashtra after the court frames charges against them.



Sadhana Karande has been in Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan since her arrest.



"A comprehensive investigation into the Ramesh Mhatre case was conducted, and the chargesheet was submitted to the Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Wednesday. Every aspect of the crime was thoroughly examined while preparing this document," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Mhatre on a plea challenging his release on bail, while observing that such people don't deserve to roam the streets.



"These people don't deserve to roam on the streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in the society," the bench observed while issuing notice. -- PTI