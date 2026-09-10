Anti-nationals in Jadavpur University require 'medicines': Suvendu

13:57

Noting that sympathisers of "anti-national forces" in Jadavpur University require "strict medicines", West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the government will speak the language of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and not that of Mahatma Gandhi, if "Kashmir wants freedom" slogans are raised on the campus.



On the recent controversy over a meat diktat by Dhirendra Shashtri of Bageshwar Dham, Adhikari said he instructs the Kolkata Police commissioner to arrest those who burnt the self-styled godman's portraits during recent protests by Congress workers.



Addressing the assembly during the tabling of an amendment Bill enabling the inter-university transfer of teaching and non-teaching staffers, the CM said that through the proposed legislation, "so-called pundits" will be sent to newly established institutions, which would be benefitted.



"The Bill will balance institutes' autonomy and accountability towards the government... It would not impact PhD supervision and projects... Those unhappy with the provisions of the Bill are welcome to quit their jobs," he said.



Jadavpur University will get Rs 1,300-crore grants but those calling for breaking India ('Bharat tere tukde honge') will be broken into pieces, the CM said.



Referring to the 1970 murder of former Jadavpur University vice chancellor Gopal Sen, the CM said the government would form a panel to probe the incident, if required.



He said the opposition lost the West Bengal Assembly polls due to "disrespect" towards the saffron colour, while asserting that their defeat was imminent in the upcoming by-elections. PTI