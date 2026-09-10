Anna Hazare discharged from hospital in Mumbai

12:34

Social activist Anna Hazare was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after 10 days of treatment for an acute viral illness and urinary infection, doctors treating him said.



The 89-year-old activist was admitted to Bombay Hospital here on the night of August 31 after being brought here from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district.



Dr Gautam Bhansali, who was treating Hazare, said he was brought to Bombay Hospital with an acute viral infection. Due to the illness and severe dehydration, he also suffered from a urine infection and was administered antibiotics and other medicines. -- PTI