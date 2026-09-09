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Amruta Fadnavis bats for inclusive festivals amid Rane row

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Amruta Fadnavis/ANI Photo
Amruta Fadnavis/ANI Photo
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said festivals are inclusive and there is nothing wrong if a Muslim person attends the celebrations, even as BJP leader Nitesh Rane has backed VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri events.

Navratri and garba were very good ways to give people a glimpse of Hindu religion, she said, and called for introducing the world to its uniqueness.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) last week announced that Muslims would not be allowed entry to 'garba' and 'dandiya' venues across the state during the Navratri festival, which begins on October 11.

State minister Nitesh Rane on Monday supported the VHP, alleging that "love jihad" cases tend to increase during such festivals and asserting that those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events.

Asked about Rane's comments, Amruta Fadnavis said she believed the festival was meant to include everyone.

"If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it," she told reporters. -- PTI

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