White Collar Jobs Up 14%

10:57

India's white-collar hiring surged 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in August, led by demand from non-information technology sectors and stronger hiring of freshers, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report released on Tuesday.



The Naukri JobSpeak Index stood at 3,028 in August, compared with 2,664 a year earlier. However, the index fell 6 per cent from 3,227 in July, indicating that hiring activity moderated month-on-month (M-o-M). The growth in August was broad-based across several non-IT industries.



Hiring in auto and auto ancillary increased 19 per cent Y-o-Y, while healthcare hiring rose 16 per cent and retail grew 15 per cent.



Insurance hiring increased 12 per cent, while accounting and finance jobs rose 14 per cent.



Hiring in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) roles rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y in August, while recruitment-sector hiring surged 109 per cent.



Other sectors recording strong growth included consumer durables at 36 per cent, aviation and aerospace at 33 per cent, mining at 28 per cent, office equipment and automation at 25 per cent, gems and jewellery at 23 per cent and shipping and marine at 21 per cent.



The Naukri JobSpeak Index, published by Naukri.com, an Info Edge company, tracks hiring activity on the platform based on new job postings and recruiter searches on its resume database.



The index is used as an indicator of trends in white-collar recruitment and does not represent actual hires. The index excludes gig employment, hyperlocal hiring, and campus placements.



Fresher hiring also outpaced the overall market.



Hiring of candidates with up to three years of experience increased 15 per cent in August, with the report attributing the growth to non-IT sectors such as telecom and insurance. Fresher hiring in insurance alone rose 37 per cent.



Demand for experienced professionals also remained firm. Hiring increased 18 per cent for candidates with 13-15 years of experience and 16 per cent for those with 8-12 years of experience.



-- Auhona Mukherjee, Business Standard