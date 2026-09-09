Vijay-led TVK alliance named as 'Secular, social justice, victory front'

19:32

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay along with other leaders during the launch of new alliance in Chennai on Wednesday./ANI on X

A meeting of the allies of the ruling TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday formally named the alliance as the Secular social justice victory front.



Emerging from the meeting, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore said a new alliance has been formed under the leadership of TVK president and Chief Minister Vijay.



The name of the alliance -- Secular, social justice, victory front -- itself speaks volumes about the ideals and agenda of the combine and all parties that fight for the rights of the state are part of the alliance, Tagore said.



"The alliance will fight bypolls," he said. -- PTI