TN govt issues order for Rs 1,200-cr new assembly-secretariat complex

22:24

TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay/@CMOTamilnadu/ANI Photo



The modern facility will have a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet and will come up on 25.55 acres of land in Mylapore, according to a Government Order (GO) issued by the Public (Buildings) Department.



The GO (Ms) No. 564, dated September 8, follows an announcement made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the floor of the assembly on September 3 under Rule 110.



According to the order, the government has identified specific land parcels in Mylapore Town for the project. The 25.55-acre area aggregates lands currently in the possession of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the government revenue department.



The public works department (PWD) has been directed to submit a detailed project report (DPR), along with the estimates, within three months.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a formal order granting 'in-principle approval' for the construction of a new legislative assembly and secretariat complex here at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.