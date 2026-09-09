Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu leads mega procession near Jadavpur University to uphold 'dignity' of saffron colour

Wed, 09 September 2026
Share:
17:09
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday led a massive procession in south Kolkata, with the BJP saying it was aimed at upholding the "dignity" of the saffron colour.

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a huge number of monks and seers participated in the 'Gerua Samman Yatra', which began at Golpark.

Dressed in a saffron kurta and carrying a saffron flag, Adhikari led the procession along the southbound flank of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road.

The 3-km procession will end at the 8B bus stand, outside the Jadavpur University campus.

A BJP leader said the procession was organised to "protect the dignity of the colour saffron" and protest attempts to "malign it".

The march was intended to spread awareness about the values, ideals and dignity associated with the colour saffron, he said.

The procession came amid a fierce graffiti battle and sloganeering between Left-wing student groups and the RSS-affiliated ABVP at Jadavpur University, days after clashes between the two sides.

The march is being held less than a fortnight after Adhikari attended a programme outside the campus, where around 10,000 people sang the full version of 'Vande Mataram'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Satya Niketan owner's son, others sent to 2-day police custody
LIVE! Satya Niketan owner's son, others sent to 2-day police custody

'Al Qaeda in Arabia pocket book' used in Red Fort blast
'Al Qaeda in Arabia pocket book' used in Red Fort blast

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort blast case alleges that the accused followed the 'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin', an AQAP-linked manual detailing explosives and covert...

After ISRO, Oppn red flags corporatisation of statistics body
After ISRO, Oppn red flags corporatisation of statistics body

A government bill proposing to widen the remit of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is facing scrutiny from Members of Parliament. Concerns have been raised that the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, could reduce the premier...

UAPA charges not dropped against Van Dyke, others: Sources
UAPA charges not dropped against Van Dyke, others: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against seven foreign nationals, including one American and six Ukrainians, have not been dropped and the...

We are ready to give up reservations if...: Athawale
We are ready to give up reservations if...: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that opposing reservation is unconstitutional and that the policy would be given up if casteism is eliminated. He highlighted the historical context of reservations for SC/ST and OBCs, and the Modi...