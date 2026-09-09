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Rajnath Singh visits IPKF memorial in Colombo, pays homage to soldiers

Wed, 09 September 2026
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a floral wreath as he pays homage to the soldiers at the IPKF memorial, in Colombo on Wednesday./@rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a floral wreath as he pays homage to the soldiers at the IPKF memorial, in Colombo on Wednesday./@rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial in Colombo and paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the call of duty.

Singh arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

"Visited to the IPKF memorial in Colombo and paid homage to our valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in the call of duty. The nation will never forget their supreme sacrifice. They will remain a source of inspiration for the generations to come," the minister posted on X.

The IPKF was a military contingent sent by India to Sri Lanka in July 1987 as part of efforts to disarm the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist militant organisation, and maintain peace and stability in the region.

The memorial pays tribute to the 1,155 Indian soldiers who served in the IPKF and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Singh also visited the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence and interacted with the senior military leadership of the country. -- PTI

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