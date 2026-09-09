'Purely between...': MEA on BAPS-Eiffel Tower row

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Addressing the situation, BAPS expressed regret over any inconvenience caused during the event, emphasising that the visit was scheduled in coordination with local authorities to avoid disruption.





The organisation noted that given the size of its delegation, arrangements were made with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal opening hours to limit disruption for other visitors.





The background to the controversy involved a temporary disruption at the iconic French site.

Responding to reports that female employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a visit by a delegation from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday stated that the issue is a matter 'purely between the entities involved'.Addressing queries regarding the incident during a press briefing, following a brief walkout by protesting Eiffel Tower staff, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned."The ministry's response follows a controversy in Paris surrounding the landmark visit, which led to a brief strike by site employees and a subsequent apology from the religious organisation.While clarifying that, to its knowledge, no individual was denied access to the landmark at any point, BAPS offered a sincere apology to anyone who felt hurt or inconvenienced, reaffirming its commitment to universal values of mutual respect and service to others.'We understand the concerns expressed and take them very seriously. Given the size of our delegation, the visit was organised in coordination with the Eiffel Tower teams, at the start of normal opening hours, in order to limit as much as possible any disruption for other visitors. To our knowledge, at no time was access to the Eiffel Tower denied to anyone. Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation. We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others. We respect the concerns raised and take them very seriously,' BAPS wrote in an official statement.'Due to the size of our delegation, the visit was arranged in conjunction with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal opening hours to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing others. To the best of our knowledge, at no point was anyone prevented access to the Eiffel Tower. Nevertheless, we sincerely apologise for any pain or inconvenience caused. We believe in the universal values of mutual respect and service,' it added.According to), the Eiffel Tower reopened following a brief walkout by staff protesting reported workplace instructions that led to female employees being sidelined or asked to stay out of sight during the visit of the roughly 100-member BAPS delegation.Staff representatives described the professional instructions as unprecedented and shocking, raising concerns over workplace treatment and gender equality.reported that Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), the company operating the landmark, acknowledged that the delegation had requested a visit with limited interactions with women.Commenting on the incident, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire termed the situation "unacceptable", stating that gender equality remains an uncompromising principle across the city. --