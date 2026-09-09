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Over 40 lakh people affected in 14 districts as flood batters Bihar

Wed, 09 September 2026
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More than 40 lakh people have been affected by floods in 14 districts of Bihar, with several rivers flowing above the danger mark at multiple places, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 41.45 lakh people in 517 gram panchayats across 84 blocks have been affected by the floods, triggered by incessant rains over the last five days.

Among the affected districts were Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur and Begusarai.

"Incessant rain in various districts caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above the danger level at several places," an official said.

The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur recorded 36.78 metres at 9 am, surpassing its previous highest flood level (HFL) of 36.75 metres recorded on August 17, 2021. The water level, however, remained stable, the DMD said in its latest bulletin.

Besides the Ganga, the other rivers flowing above the danger mark are the Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, officials said.

The state has received 83.6 mm of rainfall so far in September, 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office. -- PTI

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