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One dead, another feared trapped as water tank tower collapses in Ranchi

Wed, 09 September 2026
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A worker died, and another was feared trapped under the debris after an old water tank tower collapsed during its demolition in Ranchi on Wednesday evening, officials said. 

The incident took place around 6 pm, in the Zila School premises within the Kotwali police station limits, while workers were demolishing the tank to pave the way for construction of a new water tower there, they said.

"A worker has died in this incident, and another is feared trapped under the debris. Work to remove the debris is underway. Two JCB machines have been deployed to remove the debris," Kotwali ASP Nikhil Rai told PTI.

The victim's body was sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

The victim has been identified as Satya Bhuiyan (35), a resident of Palamu district. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Shishir Kumar, spokesperson of the hospital. -- PTI 

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