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NIA searches in Patna in connection with attack on Ranchi RSS office

Wed, 09 September 2026
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An NIA team on Wednesday conducted searches at two flats in Patna in connection with the attack on the RSS office in Ranchi in June, officials said.

The searches were carried out in the flats located in the Chitragupt Nagar police station area, they said.

"The NIA team came here at noon and is carrying out search operations at two flats of Sandeep Gupta in connection with the bomb blast at the RSS office in Ranchi," Patna Sadar SDPO-1 Manoj Kumar told reporters.

The NIA team was examining documents and other materials at the premises, he said.

The flats were locked when the NIA team arrived, and their doors were subsequently broken open to facilitate the searches, he added.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the RSS regional office in Nivaranpur in Ranchi's Chutia police station area on June 17.

The NIA has not disclosed details of the case or the nature of the material it was looking for during the searches. -- PTI

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