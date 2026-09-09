Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nepal flood death toll climbs to 1,365, at least 5,326 missing

Wed, 09 September 2026
Share:
12:06
image
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.

Rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Rescue teams recovered 363 bodies from Chitwan district, 226 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West, and 197 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 174 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa district, 75 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu.

So far, 102 bodies have been handed over to the family members after completing the identification process, police said.

Security personnel have safely kept 1,147 unidentified bodies underground in accordance with all prescribed protocols, including the collection of DNA samples to facilitate their identification.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No question of taking action against protesting student: SC
LIVE! No question of taking action against protesting student: SC

Putin to brief Modi on Ukraine war at New Delhi summit
Putin to brief Modi on Ukraine war at New Delhi summit

Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for the BRICS summit, Russia has expressed support for New Delhi's peace initiatives to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Discussions between Putin and PM Modi will cover defence, energy,...

Manipuri musician's death: Accused had issued prior threats
Manipuri musician's death: Accused had issued prior threats

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after a brutal assault in Delhi, had previously been threatened by the same accused individuals, according to the police FIR.

Delhi PG operator held, leaseholders under scanner
Delhi PG operator held, leaseholders under scanner

A PG operator has been arrested following the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, which resulted in seven deaths. Police are investigating the role of the building's leaseholders, the 'Hostel Daze' PG operators,...

LIVEBLOG: Drishyam 3 Trailer Launch
LIVEBLOG: Drishyam 3 Trailer Launch

Catch all the live updates of the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, that is taking place in Goa on September 8 and 9.