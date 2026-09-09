Nationwide Monsoon Deficit Still At 14%

10:39

The southwest monsoon was 14 per cent below normal cumulatively across India until September 7, with the southern peninsula recording the highest deficit at 27 per cent between June 1 and September 7.



With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain in the coming days, the deficit could narrow further. The IMD has also forecast 'below normal' rainfall for September.



The revival in monsoon rains since July has aided the acreage of kharif crops. Until September 4, kharif crops had been sown across around 108.6 million hectares, which was 1.63 per cent below the normal acreage of 110.4 million hectares. Normal acreage is the average area under crops over the past five years.



Experts said that with the sub-par monsoon denting kharif crop output, food inflation could remain elevated in the coming weeks.



--Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard