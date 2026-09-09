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'Mirzapur: The Movie' earns Rs 150 crore at box office

Wed, 09 September 2026
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"Mirzapur: The Movie", featuring actors Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has earned over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

The film, which released on September 4, marks the first big-screen outing for the "Mirzapur" universe, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 30.90 crore gross at the domestic box office on the day of release and went on to collect Rs 38.4 crore and Rs 43.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 100 crore at the opening weekend at the domestic box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 150.32 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. -- PTI

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