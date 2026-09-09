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Maha FDA suspends food licenses of railway catering supplier, 20 eateries

Wed, 09 September 2026
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12:03
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the licenses of a supplier linked to a railway caterer, a dairy unit and multiple eateries at a rekigious centre in Juhu for alleged violations of food safety norms.

According to the Maharashtra FDA, "Inspection of food establishments, specifically base kitchens and food plazas supplying food to railway passengers conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."

The food license of a hospitality and catering company was suspended and improvement notices were issued to four others. The enforcement drive also hit the dairy sector, with authorities suspending the license of a Kharghar-based milk business after uncovering alleged operational irregularities.

"Improvement notices issued to four others. Licenses of three food establishments operating at ISKCON, Juhu, suspended. Serious irregularities found in the milk business, Kharghar; license suspended. Licenses were also suspended for 20 renowned food establishments (hotels, restaurants, etc.): 6 in Mumbai, 3 in Konkan Division, and 11 in Pune Division," FDA stated.  -- ANI

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