Is Amitabh Bachchan quitting KBC?

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Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional note reflecting on his experience hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).



In a blog post, Bachchan spoke about contestants who arrive on the show carrying deeply personal and painful stories, admitting that hearing some of these experiences as "heartbreaking."



"Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show… I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart - breaking experience," he wrote.



The cryptic and emotional closing has prompted curiosity among fans.



Talking about the quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.



'KBC' started as the Indian version of the British show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives. -- ANI