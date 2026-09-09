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India sends fresh tranche of relief material, equipment to flood-ravaged Nepal

Wed, 09 September 2026
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India on Wednesday sent a fresh tranche of humanitarian aid comprising 35 tonnes of relief material and equipment onboard a C-17 transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal, officials said.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, according to authorities.

The first tranche of relief material was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Since then, New Delhi has sent multiple consignments, including relief supplies and essential medicines, besides deploying an Indian tunnel rescue team, who are continuing to work alongside the Nepalese Army, and a forensic team to aid in the identification of mortal remains of the victims.

India on September 3 night had dispatched its sixth tranche of over 21 tonnes of essential relief supplies on board two military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal. -- PTI

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