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India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil installations

Wed, 09 September 2026
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India on Wednesday condemned the latest wave of attacks carried out by Houthi militants on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, and said the strikes undermined regional security.

The Iran-backed Houthi militant group targeted Saudi oil facilities and some other civilian infrastructure on Tuesday, triggering widespread apprehensions about further escalation in the West Asia conflict.

India condemned the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that such attacks that undermined regional security and stability and threatened freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb were "unacceptable".

Jaiswal was responding to a media query.

The attacks on Saudi oil facilities came amid the US ramping up its economic sanctions against Iran.

The Houthis have been majorly operating from Yemen.  -- PTI

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