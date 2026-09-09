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'Govt working towards ethanol blending beyond E20'

Wed, 09 September 2026
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The government is working to permit ethanol blending beyond the existing E20 level, enabled through flexi-fuel vehicles, advisor to the prime minister Tarun Kapoor said on Wednesday.

Addressing virtually the fourth edition of The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2026, Kapoor said the E20 programme has been "very successful" so far and several automobile companies have announced plans to roll out flexi-fuel vehicles soon.

"E20 has been very successful. Now our focus is on going into flexi-fuel vehicles and allowing blending at a percentage which will be higher than E20 and it will have to be through flexi-fuel vehicles," Kapoor said.

E20 is blended petrol containing 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol.

He said biofuels and other alternative energy sources are very important for India, and government policies are now focused on promoting biofuels on a large scale. 

"The industry has also been very supportive and we've got huge capacities," he said. -- PTI

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