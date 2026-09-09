Govt ropes in 4 spiritual bodies for nasha mukht outreach

19:51

Expanding its partnerships under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the government on Wednesday signed agreements with four spiritual organisations to strengthen grassroots awareness, prevention, recovery and social mobilisation against substance abuse.



The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment signed Memoranda of Understanding with Adhyatm Vigyan Satsang Kendra, Chinmaya Mission, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan and Hare Krishna Movement in the presence of Ministry Secretary Sudhansh Pant.



Astik Kumar Pandey, Director (Drug Prevention), signed the agreements on behalf of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.



The respective organisations were represented by: Chandra Singh for Adhyatm Vigyan Satsang Kendra; Prema Vishwanath for Chinmaya Mission; Sadhvi Shitabha Bharti for Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan; and Fateh Chand Sharma for Hare Krishna Movement.



The partnerships form part of the department's continuing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) to leverage the extensive reach, influence and community networks of spiritual and value-based organisations to strengthen awareness, prevention and social mobilisation against substance abuse, the ministry said in a statement.