Exempt Std 6 this year from 3-language policy: SC to CBSE

18:48

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider exempting Class 6 students from its three-language policy for this academic year.



A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while deferring the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's three-language policy to September 17, asked the Board to look into the possibility of accommodating the students of Class 6 in the ongoing academic session.



"Consider Class 6 for this year... If they can be given some accommodation," the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, told Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.



SG Mehta requested the court to defer the hearing on the pleas as Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati was not available.



He nonetheless assured that the officials concerned would consider the bench's suggestion.



"All of us would sit together and revert to your lordship," the top law officer said. -- PTI