'Every fourth Jan Dhan account inactive'

15:57

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed that every fourth bank account under the Jan Dhan Yojana was inactive, alleging that flawed policies of the Modi government at the Centre have led to rising poverty in the country.



In a statement, Gehlot said, "Every fourth account under the Jan Dhan Yojana is inactive, with 5.72 crore accounts not even having a single rupee. This is the real picture behind the Modi government's claims of 'poor welfare'."



Referring to an RTI reply on Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the Congress leader said this was a clear indication that the Modi government's wrong policies were increasing poverty in the country, leading to empty bank accounts, while a handful of the country's wealthy continued to grow richer.



He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been consistently raising the issue of the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country. -- PTI