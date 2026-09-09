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EPFO ordered to pay 6% interest for 35-day delay in settling claim

Wed, 09 September 2026
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A consumer court has directed the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to pay 6 percent interest to a retired employee for a 35-day delay in settling his provident fund claim of over Rs 14 lakh.

The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in an order passed last week, held the statutory body guilty of service deficiency for failing to settle the claim within the stipulated 20-day period under the EPF Scheme, 1952.

The complainant, a former employee of Fleet Maritime Services (India) Pvt Ltd, stated in his plea that he had submitted a complete PF claim on October 19, 2016, but the EPFO failed to settle it within the prescribed period.

The EPFO argued that he had not submitted the required joint declaration with the original claim, and it was returned on November 7, 2016. 

It received a complete set of documents only on December 2, 2016.

Subsequently, the provident fund claim was settled within 20 days on December 14, 2016, the organisation said, denying that there was any delay on its part.

But the commission rejected the EPFO's defence, noting that the organization failed to produce any written rejection letter or deficiency communication sent to the complainant to prove that the original submission was incomplete. -- PTI

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