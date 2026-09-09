ED freezes Urdu daily account having Rs 5.25 cr after searches linked to TMC MP

20:05

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said its three-day search operations at premises linked to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque resulted in the seizure of various incriminating documents and digital devices, while bank accounts of Urdu daily Akhbar-e-Mashriq, with balances of about Rs 5.25 crore, have been frozen.



Haque, 56, is a director of Akhbar-E-Mashriq Private Limited, the company that publishes the newspaper.



"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate against M/s Akhbar-e-Mashriq Pvt. Ltd. (publisher of the Urdu daily 'Akhbar-e-Mashriq') and others alleging publication and dissemination of material promoting communal disharmony through its newspaper and through social media/digital platforms along with allegations of dubious transactions in its accounts," the agency said in a statement. -- PTI