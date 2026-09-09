Delhi oxygen cylinder blast: Owner of commercial godown detained

23:31

A forensic team inspects the site after an oxygen cylinder blast occurred at Okhla Phase I, in New Delhi on Wednesday./ANI Photo

The owner of the commercial godown in Delhi's Okhla Phase-I was detained on Wednesday after an industrial oxygen cylinder explosion left one person dead and four others injured, the police said.



The cylinder exploded in the morning after it fell onto the road while being unloaded from a truck, they said.



According to eyewitnesses, the blast was powerful enough to shatter glass windows of nearby buildings.



The deceased was identified as Mohit Singh (35), a helper working with a company which operates from Okhla Phase-I. He was a resident of Jaitpur in Delhi and had reportedly been working with the firm for around three years, police said.



The injured were identified as Umesh, Arvind, Manoj and Pankaj. They were immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.



Five patients were admitted to the Trauma centre, of which one died and four are undergoing treatment, an official said.



Police filed an FIR under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, following which the owner was detained.



According to officials, a PCR call regarding the blast was received at 10.45 am, following which police and fire department teams reached the spot and secured the area. -- PTI