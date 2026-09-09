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Delhi: Man held for circulating obscene AI-generated photos of college acquaintance

Wed, 09 September 2026
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A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using photographs of a college acquaintance taken from her private social media account to create obscene AI-generated images and circulate them through fake social media accounts, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Keshav Bansal, a BTech graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, allegedly operated multiple fake Instagram, Discord and Facebook accounts and used several Gmail IDs to maintain anonymity while creating and circulating the objectionable content, they said.

"The case came to light after the 22-year-old woman approached the Cyber Police Station in North Delhi and alleged that unknown persons had created and circulated AI-generated obscene photographs and videos using her facial images," a senior police officer said.

The complainant told police that she received messages from several anonymous Instagram accounts informing her that her morphed photographs and videos were being circulated through Discord servers.

She also alleged that fake Instagram accounts were being used to post and share the objectionable content and that threatening messages were being sent to her with the intention of humiliating and harassing her, the officer said. -- PTI

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