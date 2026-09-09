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Delhi HC To Hear ANI's Appeal Against ChatGPT On Monday

Wed, 09 September 2026
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Asian News International (ANI) has approached the Delhi high court against a single-judge decision that declined to grant it interim protection in its copyright infringement case against OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT.

The appeal came up before a division bench led by Justice V Kameswar Rao on Tuesday. However, the bench did not assemble. The matter will now be taken up on September 14.

ANI had sued OpenAI alleging that its news reports and other original content were being used by the AI company for commercial purposes without permission.
-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

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