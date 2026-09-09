Delhi CM orders use of bulldozers against illegal constructions

11:28

In a major crackdown by the Delhi government following the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take strict action against illegal construction, including the use of bulldozers against illegal structures.



The Chief Minister has ordered strict and comprehensive action following the Satya Niketan building collapse incident.



The Chief Minister directed the MCD to carry out demolition action in several areas of Delhi and instructed all senior municipal corporation officials to remain present on the ground during the exercise, as per the CMO.



Gupta also directed officials to conduct intensive inspections of all paying guest (PG) hostels across Delhi and take action against illegal construction found on the premises. "Conduct intensive inspections of all PG hostels in Delhi and take action against illegal construction," the Chief Minister said.



She further instructed officials to scrutinise building records to establish when the illegal construction took place and determine under whose jurisdiction it was carried out. "Scrutinise building records--determine exactly when the illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction," Gupta said in her directive.



In a post on X, Delhi CMO wrote, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MCD has been directed to demolish the dilapidated building adjoining the accident site in the interest of public safety. The belongings of students inside the building are being safely removed by Delhi Fire Service personnel in a systematic manner. All students and local residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities." -- ANI