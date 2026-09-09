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Court fines Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for skipping hearing in wife's case

Wed, 09 September 2026
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A family court here on Wednesday fined Bhojpuri actor and Bihar MLC Pawan Singh Rs 1,000 for failing to attend a hearing in a maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh.

Pawan Singh's lawyer Harivansh Singh told PTI that a hearing was scheduled before Judge Kamalapati Prajapati on Wednesday on Jyoti Singh's petition seeking interim maintenance. 

Pawan Singh's statement was also to be recorded before the court.

An application was moved seeking adjournment of the hearing as Pawan Singh, also a BJP leader, could not appear due to flooding in Patna, the lawyer said.

The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Pawan Singh and fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing, he said.

Jyoti Singh appeared before the court with her lawyer during Wednesday's proceedings in the family dispute.

Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh, daughter of Ballia resident Rambabu Singh, on March 6, 2018. She filed a maintenance petition before the family court on April 22, 2022. -- PTI

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