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CEC Gyanesh Kumar to visit Gujarat on Sep 10, 11

Wed, 09 September 2026
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will visit Gujarat on September 10 and 11, his first visit to the state after taking charge as the CEC, officials said on Wednesday. 

During his two-day visit, Kumar will interact with prominent citizens, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and members of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) as part of the Election Commission's initiative on 'Transparency from Roll to Poll', the state Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Kumar will begin his visit on September 10 by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram and touring the premises. He will later visit the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Gandhinagar as part of a programme highlighting Gujarat's cultural heritage.

In the evening, he will visit the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) campus, where he will interact with prominent citizens on the topic 'Conducting elections in India -- The largest democracy in the World', according to the press note.

On September 11, the CEC will interact with around 500 BLOs from across Gujarat at Atal Kalam Hall on the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad. -- PTI

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