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BRICS: Security tightened across New Delhi, VVIP routes watched

Wed, 09 September 2026
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The national capital is in the final phase of preparations for the BRICS Summit, with elaborate security and traffic arrangements being put in place ahead of the three-day international event scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13.

Preparations that began several months ago are now clearly visible across the New Delhi district, with BRICS banners and posters put up at several locations. Markets and prominent areas, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, have also seen enhanced lighting during night hours.

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said the district police have made elaborate arrangements covering law and order, security and anti-terror measures.

"The New Delhi district is gearing up for the big event. We have made elaborate arrangements regarding all aspects of law and order, security and from the anti-terror point of view. Multiple rounds of briefing have been done, staff has been deployed, and senior officers are checking everything point-by-point," Sharma said.

He said the police are now in the final phase of preparations as arrivals of foreign delegates are expected from Wednesday onwards.

"All the logistics have been assessed and provided. We are now in the last phase of planning because the event is just a day away. From tomorrow onwards, we are expecting arrivals. We are all set and ready. We are working on all aspects, including surveillance and intelligence," the DCP said.

Sharma said police are also monitoring social media and carrying out anti-graffiti patrolling, picket checking and static deployments across the district. -- ANI

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