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BJP asks Vijayan to step down as LoP in Keralam assembly over ED action

Wed, 09 September 2026
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21:43
LoP in Keralam assembly Pinarayi Vijayan./ANI Photo
LoP in Keralam assembly Pinarayi Vijayan./ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday asked Communist Party of India-Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan to step down as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly following the ED's latest move in the CMRL-linked alleged bribery case.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar recalled that Vijayan had in 2016 demanded the resignation of then CM Oommen Chandy amid corruption allegations.

"Therefore, today I humbly ask Pinarayi Vijayan: if you have even a little shame left, you should step down as the Leader of Opposition of Keralam," Chandrasekhar said.

He alleged that Vijayan had "compromised" and was no longer capable of functioning effectively as the Leader of Opposition.

Chandrasekhar's remarks came a day after the ED sent a letter to the Keralam police chief seeking registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas and some others in connection with the CMRL-linked case.

The ED has sought registration of the FIR based on "evidence" recovered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, sources said. -- PTI

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