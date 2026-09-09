Bharat Ratna scientist C N R Rao gets SIR notice

14:56

Bharat Ratna awardee and eminent scientist Prof C N R Rao has been issued a notice under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka over a 'self-name mismatch', with the 92-year-old being asked to appear for a hearing to establish his identity, according to multiple media reports.



The discrepancy appears to be an extra letter 'f' in the word 'Prof'. While the 2002 electoral roll lists his name as 'Prof C N R Rao', the current roll reportedly carries it as 'Proff C N R Rao'.



Rao has been asked to appear for a hearing in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram, near the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), according to reports.



However, a representative of Rao's office said they had not received any physical notice and that the discrepancy appeared to have been uploaded on the Election Commission's website. -- Agencies