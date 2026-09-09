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Another Delhi PG landlord held, bldg repairs probed

Wed, 09 September 2026
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A PG operator has been arrested in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, as police are probing the role of the leaseholders of the building on lease and the construction and repair work carried out there, sources said on Wednesday.

Sudhanshu, one of the two business partners running the 'Hostel Daze' PG, was arrested during the investigation and is being questioned by police, sources said.

Police sources said the building owner Mahesh had leased the property to Sudhanshu and his business partner Shubham Tyagi in August 2025. The duo subsequently started operating the premises as a paying guest accommodation under the name 'Hostel Daze'.

Tyagi is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him, the sources said.

A labour contractor, Sanoj, has already been apprehended in connection with the case. He is being brought from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi for questioning over the construction and repair work carried out at the building.

The development comes as investigators scrutinise the rent agreement under which the PG was being operated. According to a police source, the agreement stated that the PG operators would not be responsible for any "casualties or risk" to tenants.

It also purportedly said the hostel would not be liable to pay compensation for personal injury, loss or damage to belongings caused by circumstances beyond its control, including sealing, fire, earthquake and heavy rain. -- PTI

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