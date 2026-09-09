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Alerted after silence mom finds son drowned in bucket

Wed, 09 September 2026
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In a tragic incident, a one-year-old boy died after drowning in a water-filled bucket while playing at his home in Jeevan Nagar Part-2, Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased child was identified as Aryan.

Aryan's grandmother, Meena, said that at the time of the incident, the child and her mother were upstairs at home. While her mother was in a room, Aryan was playing outside. His father was away at work.

While playing, he wandered towards a bucket full of water kept near the bathroom and fell into it headfirst.

"After some time, I realised something was amiss when I could no longer hear any sound from the child," Meena said, adding that when she went to check on Aryan, she found him in the bucket.

She said that they then rushed Aryan to a government hospital, from where he was referred elsewhere. Aryan was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Meena added.

"The child's body has been placed in the mortuary at ESIC Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report," said a senior police officer of Mujesar police station. PTI

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