AAP seeks EC clarity on process of adding Chadha's name to Delhi voter list

20:13

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha/Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday sought clarity from the Election Commission (EC) on the process through which Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's name was added to the Delhi electoral roll, asking the poll panel to make public the relevant Form 6 and allow time for objections.



Addressing a press conference, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the poll panel should clarify when and where Chadha filed Form 6, the application used for new voter registration.



Dhanda referred to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency records and claimed that Chadha's name does not figure in the Form 6 applications received between September 1 and 7.



"The Election Commission has stated that a voter can be added through Form 6, Form 7 or Form 8. If Chadha's name has been added through Form 6, the Election Commission should clarify when it was filed and where it is," Dhanda said.



He said Form 8, used for shifting a voter's residence, would not apply in this case, while Form 7 is used for objections to entries.



According to Dhanda, the EC said the draft electoral roll published on August 31 contained voters only up to serial number 746 in the constituency. -- PTI