2.86 kg marijuana worth Rs 1 crore seized from passenger at Delhi airport

23:50

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Customs officers have seized 2.85 kilograms of marijuana, valued at nearly Rs 1 crore, from an Indian passenger arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.



The passenger arrived from Thailand's Phuket via Bangkok. He was intercepted after landing at Terminal-3 on September 7 based on profiling, an official statement said.



He was diverted for examination at the Green Channel, following which customs officers searched his travel bag and recovered six polythene pouches containing marijuana, the statement said.



The seized substance weighed 2,857.5 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 99.99 lakh, it said.



The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act. -- PTI