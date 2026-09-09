16 killed in 5 building collapses in Delhi this year

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The mortal remains of college student Arpit is brought home

The five-storey building that collapsed in Satya Niketan is the fifth in the city this year, the seven people killed in the congested colony near Delhi's University's South Campus taking to 16 the number of those who lost their lives in the tragedies.



According to official figures and police statements, the 16 deaths have come from three incidents - six in Saket in May, three in Rohini in July and seven in the latest incident on September 6.



The underlying factors leading to the collapse of all the buildings are common, said officials. These include unregulated and unauthorised construction, additional floors, ageing structures and a lack of structural assessments. Add to the list inadequate precautions during repair work and monsoon-related water damage to foundations, walls and basements and the picture of negligence is complete.



On May 30, a multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, cafes and offices in south Delhi's Saket area crumbled like a house of cards. Like in Satya Niketan, most of the six killed were students. Eight people were injured.



A magisterial inquiry ordered by the Delhi government later held the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) "primarily responsible" for the collapse.



It found that illegal third and fourth floors had been added to the building and that the civic body failed to act on a complaint about the unauthorised construction received more than two months earlier. The inquiry also found that MCD officials created "fabricated" records after the collapse to suggest they had already taken action. The MCD suspended two engineers, while police arrested the building owner and two contractors. -- PTI